Arizona Congressional District 6 Debate

A debate between the candidates for Arizona's Congressional District 6 will take place on Tuesday night.

Democrat Kirsten Engel and Republican Juan Ciscomani will participate in the debate.

Arizona's sixth congressional district covers all of Greenlee County, the majority of Cochise County and parts of Graham, Pima and Pinal Counties.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the video player at the top of this story.