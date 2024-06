The Democratic candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff debated on Tuesday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner and Tyler Andrew Kamp participated in the debate on June 25.

Skinner was appointed sheriff following the resignation of Paul Penzone.

Penzone had been in the role since 2016 when he defeated Republican incumbent Joe Arpaio.

The Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff will debate on Wednesday evening.