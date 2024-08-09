1 hurt in Peoria shooting; multiple tragedies at Grand Canyon l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Police say a domestic-violence shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left one person hurt; multiple tragedies have been reported at the Grand Canyon, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 9.
1. Domestic-violence shooting in Peoria
Featured
A domestic-violence shooting near 91st Avenue and Thunderbird Road left one person hurt, Peoria Police said.
2. Multiple deaths reported at Grand Canyon
Featured
Every year, millions of people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, and so far in 2024, there have been multiple tragedies at the Arizona landmark.
3. Glendale motorcycle crash
Man seriously hurt in Glendale motorcycle crash
A man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue. Traffic in the area was shut down due to the investigation.
4. Another arrest made in alleged Taylor Swift concert terror plot
Featured
Authorities say the third suspect, identified as an 18-year-old Iraqi citizen, was arrested Thursday evening.
5. Rare Social Security payments
Featured
Here's why some Social Security recipients will receive two checks in August.
Today's weather
Featured
The temperature on Aug. 9 in Phoenix is expected to top out near 107°F. There is about a 20% chance of thunderstorms.