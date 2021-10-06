$1 million ticket, four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

Five Arizonans won big after Monday night's Powerball drawing, with one of those tickets worth $1 million.

In addition to the million dollar ticket, four others won $50,000 after buying tickets from locations in Gilbert, Phoenix and Tucson.

The big $1 million ticket was sold at a Fry's grocery store near Higley and Pecos after it matched the white balls but missed the Powerball.

The other tickets were sold at a 7-11 in Gilbert, a Circle K in Phoenix and at an Albertsons and Del Sol Marketplace in Tucson. Those tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 55, 66, 69 with the Powerball number 15.

