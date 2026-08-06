1 person killed in I-10 crash involving several cars: DPS

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The Brief A crash involving several cars shut down westbound I-10 for several hours on August 6 in Avondale. DPS says one person was killed and others suffered serious injuries in the crash near Fairway Drive. The cause of the crash is unknown.



A crash involving several vehicles early Thursday morning on Interstate 10 left one person dead.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on August 6 in the westbound lanes near Fairway Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person died and others suffered serious injuries.

"Several vehicles were involved, and all westbound lanes are blocked," DPS said. "Traffic is being diverted onto the Fairway Drive off-ramp."

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of the area where the crash happened: