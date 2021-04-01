15-year-old killed by 14-year-old during argument, Phoenix Police say

article

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a teenager has been arrested after an argument ended with one person dead.

According to officials, the incident happened on March 31. Police were called to a hospital at around 9:00 p.m. for a person who had been stabbed and pronounced dead. Officers later learned that the deadly stabbing happened at an apartment near 69th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police officials say investigators learned during the investigation that the victim, identified as 15-year-old John Sanchez, knew the suspect, identified as a 14-year-old, and that Sanchez was at the suspect's home at the time of the stabbing.

"While at the residence an argument occurred, and the 14-year-old suspect used a knife and stabbed the victim," read a portion of the statement.

Sanchez, according to police, was able to walk out of the resident and was taken to the hospital by a family member. The 14-year-old has been arrested and accused of second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.