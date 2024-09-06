2 seriously hurt in crash on Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing

The Brief Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash along Bush Highway in Mesa. The crash shut down Bush Highway in both directions near Salt River Tubing. Authorities say signs of possible alcohol impairment were found by investigators.



A crash along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing in Mesa left two people with major injuries, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6 near Usery Pass Road.

MCSO says deputies arrived at the scene and found two people injured in a single-car crash.

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Sept. 6 along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"During deputies’ investigation they found signs of possible impairment due to alcohol," MCSO said.

Bush Highway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Map of where the crash happened