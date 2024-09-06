2 seriously hurt in crash on Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing
MESA, Ariz. - A crash along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing in Mesa left two people with major injuries, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6 near Usery Pass Road.
MCSO says deputies arrived at the scene and found two people injured in a single-car crash.
The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"During deputies’ investigation they found signs of possible impairment due to alcohol," MCSO said.
Bush Highway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.