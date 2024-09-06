Expand / Collapse search
2 seriously hurt in crash on Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing

Published  September 6, 2024 7:28am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 hurt in serious crash on Bush Highway

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Sept. 6 along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

MESA, Ariz. - A crash along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing in Mesa left two people with major injuries, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6 near Usery Pass Road.

MCSO says deputies arrived at the scene and found two people injured in a single-car crash.

The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"During deputies’ investigation they found signs of possible impairment due to alcohol," MCSO said.

Bush Highway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.

