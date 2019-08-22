2 teens killed, 2 others critically injured in Eloy rollover

article

Authorities say two teenagers are dead and two others critically injured after a rollover crash in Eloy.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Eloy police have identified the teens killed as 16-year-old Andrew Archuleta of Eloy and 17-year-old Noleen Jose of Casa Grande.

Authorities say all four occupants of the vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash.

Police told the Casa Grande Dispatch that Archuleta and Jose were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two teens were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash and impairment of the driver isn't suspected at this time.