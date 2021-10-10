2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from a Chandler pool: PD
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled out of a pool by his parents in Chandler on Sunday, the police department said.
The incident happened near Alma School and Pecos roads.
"The child was transported to a local hospital. Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital," the department said.
No further information is available.
