2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from a Chandler pool: PD

article

A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled out of a pool by his parents in Chandler on Sunday, the police department said.

The incident happened near Alma School and Pecos roads.

"The child was transported to a local hospital. Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital," the department said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.