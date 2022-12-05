Expand / Collapse search
2022 Arizona election results to be certified on Dec. 5

FOX 10 Staff
2022 Midterm Elections
PHOENIX - Results from Arizona's November midterm elections are set to be made official.

State election officials will meet with Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel at 10 a.m. on Monday. They will review the county canvasses and certify the results of the November midterm elections – officially declaring the winners.

The statewide certification comes after controversy over election results.

Cochise County

In Cochise County, officials initially refused to certify election results until a judge ordered them to do so late last week. Two of the three board of supervisor members wanted to hear more about printer malfunctions in Maricopa County that happened on election day.

Election officials said no voters were disenfranchised, but some believe those printer problems are a sign of election fraud.

MORE: Arizona Secretary of State urges investigation of Cochise County after election certification refusal

Statewide races

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has refused to concede as results show that she lost the race to Democrat Kate Hobbs. Lake said she plans to take legal action against the certification.

Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed a legal complaint, which was dismissed for being premature. He said he plans to file a new lawsuit this week.

Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Hayes by just 510 votes, and with less than .5% of the more than 2.5 million votes statewide, the race triggers an automatic recount.

There will also be automatic recounts in the race for superintendent of public instruction, where Democrat incumbent Kathy Hoffman lost to Republican Tom Horne.

