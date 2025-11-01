Expand / Collapse search

3 AZ college students killed in hit-and-run, SNAP funds run out | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 1, 2025 6:31pm MST
PHOENIX - From three University of Arizona college students killed in a hit-and-run, to a body being found in a Phoenix roadway, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for November 1, 2025.

1. Teen driver facing murder charges after hit-and-run collision kills 3 college students: police

3 U of A students killed in hit-and-run crash near campus, police say

Three University of Arizona students were killed in a hit-and-run crash near campus on the night of Oct. 30.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Louis John Artal, turned himself into Tucson Police in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. 

2. Man dies after being found injured in Phoenix roadway

Body found in south Phoenix, police investigating

Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in south Phoenix near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

What we know:

A 21-year-old was found unconscious with "indication of possibly being struck by a vehicle," according to the department.

3. Communities coming together to help Arizonans missing SNAP benefits

Food bank demand soars amid government shutdown

Food banks are seeing a massive surge in demand due to the government shutdown, causing distribution sites to run out of supplies early.

What we know:

4. Police searching for witnesses of armed robbery in south Phoenix

Police searching for witnesses of armed robbery in south Phoenix

Law enforcement is searching for witnesses of an armed robbery that took place on Sept. 28 near 46th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The suspect told employees and witnesses that he had a weapon, after grabbing items off the shelves, and walked out.

What we know:

Law enforcement is searching for witnesses of an armed robbery that took place on Sept. 28 near 46th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The suspect told employees and witnesses that he had a weapon, after grabbing items off the shelves, and walked out.

5. Arizona nonprofit canvass for non-perishables after SNAP funds run out

Phoenix organizations collecting food amid SNAP benefits ending

Local organizations Our Voice Our Vote Arizona and the Arizona Coalition for Change are canvassing for non-perishable food donations.

Why you should care:

SNAP benefits have been halted for over 900,000 Arizonans, spurring immediate community-led relief efforts.

Also, read our explainer on SNAP benefits

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/01/25

A ridge is bringing warmer weather to the Valley, as temps will begin to cool down a bit as the week progresses. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the latest on your weekend weather.

Get the Full Forecast

