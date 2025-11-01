3 AZ college students killed in hit-and-run, SNAP funds run out | Nightly Roundup

article

From three University of Arizona college students killed in a hit-and-run, to a body being found in a Phoenix roadway, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for November 1, 2025.

1. Teen driver facing murder charges after hit-and-run collision kills 3 college students: police

Dig deeper:

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Louis John Artal, turned himself into Tucson Police in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

2. Man dies after being found injured in Phoenix roadway

What we know:

A 21-year-old was found unconscious with "indication of possibly being struck by a vehicle," according to the department.

3. Communities coming together to help Arizonans missing SNAP benefits

What we know:

Food banks are seeing a massive surge in demand due to the government shutdown, causing distribution sites to run out of supplies early.

4. Police searching for witnesses of armed robbery in south Phoenix

What we know:

Law enforcement is searching for witnesses of an armed robbery that took place on Sept. 28 near 46th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The suspect told employees and witnesses that he had a weapon, after grabbing items off the shelves, and walked out.

5. Arizona nonprofit canvass for non-perishables after SNAP funds run out

Why you should care:

SNAP benefits have been halted for over 900,000 Arizonans, spurring immediate community-led relief efforts.

