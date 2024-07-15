3 found dead at Phoenix apartments; Trump to choose his running mate l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search

Published  July 15, 2024 9:47am MST
PHOENIX - Three people are dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix; former President Donald Trump says he will announce who will be his running mate on the opening day of the Republican National Convention; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 15.

1. Deadly Phoenix apartment fire

Three people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near I-10 and Ray Road.

2. Trump to announce his VP pick

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to announce his choice for running mate today, the opening day of the Republican National Convention.

3. Another wildfire prompts evacuations

Several areas are under evacuation orders amid a wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest.

4. West Valley double shooting

Two men have been hospitalized following a double shooting at a home near 47th and Glendale Avenues.

5. Trump case dismissed

Donald Trump's lawyers argued that special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed to the case and that his office was improperly funded by the Department of Justice.

Today's weather

We'll see a high near 108°F in the Valley, with about a 20% chance for rain. For most of the week, there will be a chance for rain in Phoenix.