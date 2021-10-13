3 injured, including teenager, in shooting in south Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting broke out in a neighborhood near 7th Avenue and Baseline on Tuesday night.

Officers received reports of a shooting in the area at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 12. When they arrived, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds and a car that had been hit by gunfire.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, while a man that was inside of the car was not injured, police said.

Police also said a teenage boy had taken himself to a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries. It is not known how he was involved in the shooting.

No identities or suspect details have been released.

