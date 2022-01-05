Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after falling into swimming pool, Phoenix Fire officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a three-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was fell into a pool on Jan. 5.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near Bell Road and the I-17. When crews arrived, Phoenix Fire officials say they found bystanders performing CPR on the boy, who was not breathing on his own and had no heartbeat.

The child, according to officials, was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

