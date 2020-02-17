3D red nose placed on Trump billboard in downtown Phoenix

article

A 3D red nose has been placed on a billboard that features President Donald Trump in Downtown Phoenix.

The clown nose now protrudes from the president's face on the billboard along Grand Avenue near 11th Avenue. It replaces a flat red nose that was stuck on the billboard last November, before the annual Grand Avenue Festival.

The billboard has been in place for nearly three years. It's owned by Beatrice Moore who commissioned the art, created by Southern California artist Karen Fiorito.

The billboard, which shows a picture of Trump with mushroom clouds in the background and dollar signs that resemble swastikas, has been a lightning rod for controversy and has attracted international attention. It has been a target for vandalism.