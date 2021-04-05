Expand / Collapse search
6 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Allen

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 4
article

ALLEN, Texas - Police are investigating the deaths of six people in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Allen Police Department said it got a call for a welfare check at a home on Pine Bluff Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

The couple that lived there was from Bangladesh. A friend was concerned one of their adult sons was suicidal.

Officers who went to the home found both parents, three adult children and their grandmother dead from gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Jon Felty said investigators believe two brothers agreed to kill their four other family members and then killed themselves.

One of the brothers left a message explaining what was going to happen, Sgt. Felty said.

Police are still investigating the shootings, which likely occurred over the weekend.

There were no records of any problems at the home, Sgt. Felty said.