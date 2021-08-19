ACL Music Festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

The Austin City Limits Music Festival says it will require attendees to provide proof they've either been fully vaccinated or provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Organizers say the printed copy of the negative COVID-19 test result will need to be obtained within 72 hours, or three days, of attending the event. They say those who are fully vaccinated can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of a negative test.

As for if masks will be required, organizers say they will release information about that closer to the event.

Tickets for this year's event sold out in record time but there had been growing concerns about whether the event should be held at all in light of the recent increase in cases of COVID due to the Delta variant.

Stevie Nicks, who had been scheduled to perform, dropped out of the festival due to COVID concerns.

Another big music event, Lollapalooza, was held recently and had similar requirements to what ACL Music Festival organizers are asking of its attendees.

Lollapalooza attendees were required to also show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to get in and it appeared that did their job and kept the event from being a COVID-19 superspreader which many people feared it would be.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Could more Austin events be put on hold because of COVID-19?

Stevie Nicks drops out of Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tickets to Austin events selling out in record time

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter