Activists push Phoenix City Council to ban ICE staging on public property

The Brief Proposed Ban: Activists are lobbying the Phoenix City Council to pass the "Community Transparency Initiative," which would ban ICE and DHS from staging operations on city property (excluding the airport). Public Staging: Immigrant advocates claim that ICE agents have frequently used public parks and city parking lots to coordinate their enforcement operations. Legal Uncertainty: It remains unclear if the initiative has legal standing or if the city has the authority to evict federal agents from its property.



A debate remains ongoing at the Phoenix City Council on March 25 over an initiative regarding ICE operations on city property.

What we know:

Activist organization Poder in Action led Wednesday's effort, having brought dozens of people to lobby the council during a public comment period. They are asking for the council to vote in favor of the Community Transparency Initiative, banning agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from staging their operations on city property, excluding Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

What they're saying:

Immigrant advocates say in the past, ICE agents will park in city lots and use public parks to coordinate, and they want the City of Phoenix to fight back.

What is not clear is if this initiative has any teeth, and if the City of Phoenix even has the authority to kick ICE off its property.

"[There are] plenty of cities that have passed policy like this, so make the federal government tell you that you can’t do this," said Ricardo Reyes, executive director of VetsForward. "Let them take you to court and have a judge [decide] what you can and can’t do, because we prefer that the city pushes and tries to protect their citizens and go beyond the scope what they thought was possible. Then we find out—oh we could do some of these things, maybe we thought we could do more than we thought we could—rather than just capitulating to the federal government."