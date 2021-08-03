Expand / Collapse search
ADOT: Crash closes State Route 347 near Riggs Road

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated just in
Maricopa County
Crash closes northbound State Route 347 south of the Valley

SkyFOX was over SR 347 and Riggs Road where a crash happened in Maricopa County. ADOT is advising drivers to avoid the area.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A crash has closed the northbound lanes of State Route 347 near Riggs Road, south of the Valley.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes at milepost 185," the Arizona Department of Transportation said on August 3.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

  (ADOT)

