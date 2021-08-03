ADOT: Crash closes State Route 347 near Riggs Road

A crash has closed the northbound lanes of State Route 347 near Riggs Road, south of the Valley.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes at milepost 185," the Arizona Department of Transportation said on August 3.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

(ADOT)

