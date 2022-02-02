Air Force Heritage Flight to conduct flyover for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will be full of pomp and circumstance, including a flyover from the Air Force Heritage Flight.

"In honor of the Air Force's 75th Anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem," The NFL said in a news release.

The flight performance is a part of the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. The non-profit was founded in December 2010 "with the primary charitable mission of providing Heritage Flights to the public," according to its website.

The foundation holds performances featuring modern fight and attack aircraft.

The formation for the Super Bowl will include a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

"Our formations serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served - or are currently serving - in the U.S. Air Force, and we proudly fly in support of Air Force recruiting and retention efforts," the foundation continued.

The United States Air Force came from humble beginnings. Benjamin Franklin first considered using air balloons for reconnaissance back in 1783 and since then, it has blossomed into the biggest and most powerful air force in the world.

By 1911, Congress had approved $125,000 to expand the use of airplanes in the military. Later during World War II, between 1939-1945, airplanes were used for observation and surveillance to help expose gaps in German defenses.

The nation's air defense was initially under the purview of the U.S. Army after the Air Service was rebranded as the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1926. The Air Corps was transformed into the Army Air Forces in 1941 before the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947.

In the modern era, the Air Force has been the centerpiece of America's space missions, making strides in the fields of rocketry, satellite launching, and spacecraft technology — helping pave the way for the moon landing in 1969 and satellite launches today.

Present-day Air Force pilots fly jet fighters that haven't lost an air-to-air battle in over 40 years, while America's bombers are capable of penetrating anywhere in the world, while protected by stealth technology, according to Air Force Space Command.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

FOX News contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.














