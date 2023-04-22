Amazon semi truck catches fire on I-10 near downtown Phoenix

Traffic is flowing again on I-10 near downtown Phoenix after an Amazon semi truck caught fire in the westbound lanes Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said, near the mini stack, referring the freeway interchange of SR-51 and Loop 202.

No injuries have been reported.

In ADOT footage, the Amazon truck is seen burned at the front with the top missing.

Traffic was slowed, then closed, but is now back open.

No more information is available.