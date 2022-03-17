American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

article

The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a U.S. citizen was among the civilians killed.

The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the victim, but FOX 9 News identified him as Jimmy Hill, a 68-year-old man born in Minnesota.

According to Hill's family, he was trying to find food when he was killed. They did not immediately say why Hill was in Ukraine.

In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed during heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.

Hill is at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.

