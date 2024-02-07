Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

American Girl launches new Disney princess doll collection featuring beloved characters

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations
3458efd9- article

American Girl and Disney collaborate on a new 18-inch doll collection for the popular Disney Princess and Disney Frozen franchises. (Credit: American Girl/Business Wire)

American Girl is revealing new dolls as part of its Disney Princess collection

The new core collection features beloved Disney characters, including Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

The popular toy company said it also has plans to release "Frozen"-themed dolls, including Anna and Elsa, sometime later this year.

According to American Girl, each princess character is represented by an 18-inch doll, an authentically designed signature dress, and fashion accessories. The collection also includes additional outfits and accessories to "further expand the storytelling and play." 

‘Pushing past stereotypes’: American Girl unveils 2020 Girl of the Year doll with hearing loss

American Girl unveiled its 2020 Girl of the Year doll, the company’s first to feature a disability. 

"Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans," Jamie Cygielman, the general manager of American Girl said in a statement. "Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring."

Disney princesses Jasmine, Rapunzel and Belle were released last year as part of the first wave of the collection.

RELATED: American Girl doll live-action movie in the works after 'Barbie' success, Mattel says

"The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl," said Rob Michaelis, the vice president of North America brand commercialization, hardlines and consumables for Disney.

The Disney and American Girl collection is available now at americangirl.com and American Girl retail stores nationwide. The dolls retail for $125 each. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.