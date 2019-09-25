Another round of stormy weather batters parts of the Valley

Parts of the Valley experienced another round of stormy weather Wednesday night.

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald was in the Casa Grande area during FOX 10 News at 6, where rain, along with blowing dust, was moving into the area. Lightning was also visible in the area.

As the night progressed, storms moved into parts of the West Valley.

On Monday, the Valley saw stormy weather that left flooded roads and at least one report of a wall that toppled. Some living in areas north of the Valley also saw a tornado. Cleanup efforts began on Tuesday across the Valley.