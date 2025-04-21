Nikes stolen during I-40 train robbery in northern Arizona: DPS

The Brief Two suspects were arrested following a train robbery along I-40 in northern Arizona. DPS says the suspects were found driving vehicles loaded with stolen Nike shoes. Authorities believe an organized crime ring is targeting trains.



Two people were arrested after authorities say more Nike shoes were stolen during a train robbery in northern Arizona.

What we know:

Last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were notified of a train robbery along Interstate 40 between Kingman and Williams.

"State Troopers located one of the involved vehicles and arrested the driver," DPS said. "Federal Law Enforcement Agents located a second vehicle and suspect and arrested them also."

DPS says both suspects were booked into jail and their vehicles were loaded with stolen Nike shoes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DPS says two suspects were arrested following another train heist along I-40 in northern Arizona. (DPS)

What we don't know:

The suspects were not identified.

Dig deeper:

Authorities believe an organized crime ring is targeting trains, with millions of dollars worth of Nike shoes being reported stolen between Arizona and California.

Related article

Last month, three suspects accused of robbing a train in northern Arizona were arrested following a police chase.