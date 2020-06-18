Anyone traveling from Arizona to Kansas must quarantine for 14 days

article

Visitors to Kansas who have recently visited Arizona will be quarantined, according to Kansas state health officials.

According to information posted to the Kansas State Government website, those who have traveled to Arizona on or after June 17, in addition to the states of Alabama and Arkansas, will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine from the day they arrive in Kansas.

"Those who are under a 14-day home quarantine should stay home and monitor their symptoms. They should not attend school, work or any other setting where they are not able to maintain about a 6-foot distance from other people," read a portion of the statement.

The quarantine order also extends to people who have visited any other countries outside of the U.S. or have taken a cruise on or after March 15, or have visited the state of Maryland on or after May 12.

"These mandates do not apply to critical infrastructures, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, including healthcare and public health, needed to continue operations during this pandemic," read a portion of the statement.

On Thursday, Arizona saw another jump in new COVID-19 cases, with the state's Department of Health Services reporting 2,519 additional cases and 32 new deaths. That raised the state’s total to 43,443 with 1,271 deaths. The increases in cases reported Thursday broke a record daily high increase of 2,392 reported Tuesday.

The new record came a day after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed local governments to make policies that require people to wear face masks. Gov. Ducey previously resisted allowing cities to do more than the state allows to slow the virus spread, saying statewide directives avoid a patchwork of regulations.

