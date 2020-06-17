Arizona Gov. Ducey to allow local governments to draft their own face mask policies as COVID-19 cases spike

During a news conference Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that local governments within the state will be allowed to set their own rules on the use of face masks.

According to Gov. Ducey, local governments can implement mask and face-covering policies, and determine enforcement.

Prior to the news conference, the mayors of Flagstaff, Tolleson and Tucson have said they have directed their city attorneys to amend their emergency proclamation to include a provision that requires the use of masks in public. Tolleson is located in the West Valley.

In Phoenix, Mayor Kate Gallego announced on Twitter that Phoenix City Council will vote on whether to mandate face masks for residents going to essential businesses and in public spaces.

"I fully support this measure," said Mayor Gallego, in the tweet. "We will only overcome this virus by working together."

On Wednesday morning, hours prior to the news conference, Gov. Ducey made a tweet on his Twitter account that urged Arizonans to wear masks. Gov. Ducey, however, has not decided to issue a mandate requiring it.

Gov. Ducey was also seen wearing a mask as he walked into the room where the news conference would take place, although he took it off as the news conference began.

Wednesday's news conference came after a week of record-breaking new COVID-19 case numbers in the state. On Wednesday alone, 1,837 new cases were reported in the state. More than 2,300 cases were reported a day earlier.

Hundreds of doctors have penned letters to the governor urging for more state action as hospitalizations have risen significantly over the past few days.

Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier. Emergency room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in the ER.

This increase in hospitalizations has led to a high demand for nurses, with Arizona medical facilities reaching out beyond state lines for assistance from nurses across the United States.

Statewide Tuesday, hospitals were at 85% of capacity - well above the 80% rate where Gov. Doug Ducey said they would have to halt elective surgeries to preserve space. For now, however, state officials say elective surger

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey said Arizona is "not out of the woods," but maintained there is enough room for those who are ill with COVID-19.

"Today, we have hospital capacity and we intend to keep it that way," Gov. Ducey said.

RELATED: Navajo Nation resumes weekend lockdowns as Arizona coronavirus cases rise

