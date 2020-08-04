AP Projection: McSally, Kelly to face off in November general election

Polls have closed in Arizona’s primary election as voters turned out in high numbers to choose candidates for a nationally watched U.S. Senate race, nine U.S. House seats and all 90 seats in the state Legislature.

The first results were released just after 8 p.m.

Projection: McSally, Kelly to face off in November election

According to Associated Press projections, incumbent GOP senator Martha McSally will face Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in the November general election one of Arizona's two Senate seats.

In the GOP primary, McSally faced Daniel McCarthy. Kelly, meanwhile, faced only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination.

The 2020 election marks Sen. McSally's second attempt at winning a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona. In 2018, she ran against Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema for a seat being vacated by GOP Senator Jeff Flake. Sinema ultimately won the election, but McSally was appointed to the Senate by Governor Doug Ducey in December 2018 to the Senate seat formerly held by late Senator John McCain.

Sinema is not on the ballot in 2020, as she is not up for reelection until 2024.

Arpaio seeks 2016 rerun against Paul Penzone

In Maricopa County, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking to run again as the Republican nominee for Sheriff. Should he win the GOP nomination, it will set the stage for a rematch between him and incumbent Sheriff Paul Penzone, who defeated Arpaio in 2016.

Penzone is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff position.

Turnout appears high

Officials with the Secretary of State’s office say turnout appears high and they’ve heard of no major problems accessing the polls.

Most people vote by mail in Arizona and Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson says more than 700,000 mail-in or early voting location ballots were cast in the state’s most populous county before Election Day.

Nearly 40,000 people had gone to the Phoenix-area polls as of mid-afternoon Tuesday to vote in-person.

Election Results

