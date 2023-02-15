Expand / Collapse search
Apple software update released to fix important security issue

By Julia Musto
Published 
Apple has issued its iOS 16.3.1 software update. 

The update provides important bug and security fixes for the iPhone – including one flaw that has already been used by bad actors. 

On its website, the tech giant wrote that WebKit was impacted: a browser engine that is primarily used in Apple's Safari web browser. 

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution," Apple said. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

 "A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks," Apple said of the latest security update. 

The update is available for iPhone 8 model and later, all models of the iPad Pro, the third-generation iPad Air and later, the fifth-generation iPad Air and later and the fifth-generation iPad mini and later.

It also addresses another security issue in the iPhone's Kernel framework. 

"An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," Apple explained. 

The iOS 16.3.1 update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 16.3.

