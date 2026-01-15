April McLaughlin latest; Woman killed in overnight shooting | Morning News Brief

article

From the latest chapter of April McLaughlin's legal saga to a deadly overnight shooting in west Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 15.

1. Latest on April McLaughlin

A Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case is expected to be sentenced.

The backstory:

McLaughlin ran a rescue for special needs dogs before allegations of fraud and animal abuse surfaced in 2023.

The 50-year-old had two cases against her—one for animal cruelty charges and another for fraud and theft. One of the alleged victims is her elderly mother, who was living in McLaughlin’s home in September 2023 when authorities discovered 55 special needs dogs living in their own waste, as well as five dead dogs in a freezer. Investigators described the situation as a biohazard with "unbreathable" conditions.

Read more

2. School district builds tiny homes

A community in Arizona may have a solution on how to recruit and retain good teachers.

Local perspective:

In Chino Valley, the average cost for a house is $430,000 and rent costs an average of $2,250 a month. The district there, however, has built tiny homes that cost cheaper to rent than the average home in the area, and that rent goes right out of the teacher's paychecks.

Read more

3. Woman dead following Maryvale shooting

Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that has left one person dead.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Highland at 1around:47 a.m., following a call regarding an injured person.

Read more

4. Phoenix cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

A new effort to hold businesses accountable for shopping carts left abandoned in Phoenix neighborhoods has begun.

Dig deeper:

The new shopping cart ordinance requires retailers that provide shopping carts to customers to complete a certification. That certification confirms that the stores are following shopping cart guidelines that were set by the city.

Read more

5. Arrest made in Phoenix cold case

An arrest has been made more than a decade after a "violent home invasion" left a man dead.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police said that "after more than a decade, a family is one step closer to justice" after a 43-year-old (pictured) was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly incident.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast