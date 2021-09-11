Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:39 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Arizona hospitals dealing with double virus surge

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000.

The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,045,835 cases and 19,183, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Daily reports of additional cases have trended upward since dropping as low as 1,982 on Tuesday after topping 3,000 most days during the preceding two weeks, according to the dashboard.

The dashboard reported that 2,085 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday.

Virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the previous 12 days.

The state had about a third as many before the current surge began in July but over twice as many at the peak of the winter surge.

LIST: Arizona school districts with mask requirements

LIST: Mask or no mask? Which retailers and restaurants are requiring face coverings

Related Stories:

Phoenix Union High School District offering $100 gift cards to fully vaccinated students

Arizona virus-related hospitalizations top 2K over 10 days

Double trouble: Arizona hospital officials dealing with COVID-19 and RSV surges

Related Videos:

Arizona business leader criticizes President Biden's vaccine mandate plan

Leaders are still reacting to the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan by President Joe Biden. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Dysart Unified using high-tech device to clean classroom air — how it works

Dysart Unified School District is using a high-tech air cleaner as an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 in its schools.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.