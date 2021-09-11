Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000.

The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,045,835 cases and 19,183, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

Daily reports of additional cases have trended upward since dropping as low as 1,982 on Tuesday after topping 3,000 most days during the preceding two weeks, according to the dashboard.

The dashboard reported that 2,085 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday.

Virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the previous 12 days.

The state had about a third as many before the current surge began in July but over twice as many at the peak of the winter surge.

