Arizona-based EV company strikes deal to sell trucks to Australia-New Zealand firm

The electric vehicle industry in Arizona got a huge boost on Oct. 11, with one of the newest automakers in the state having just sold 19,000 trucks.

There have been lots of attention on other EV companies, like Lucid and Nikola in Casa Grande, but they are not the only companies in Arizona: Mesa-based Atlis has seen international buy-in on their truck.

We have covered Atlis once before, when they were showing off their Atlis XT heavy-duty electric truck prototype.

"All the bells and whistles for people who do work," said Mark Hanchett, who started Atlis in his home just a few years ago. "People who grow, dig, maintain our world today."

If everything goes according to plan, 19,000 trucks with the platform will be headed to Australia. We have learned that NASDAQ-listed company, AUSEV, has placed an order for 19,000 trucks. The company is in Australia and New Zealand.

"For a company like Atlis, a start-up company, or any company entering this space, it's an enormous number, and we’re incredibly excited about that," said Hanchett. "That’s a confidence builder for Atlis. That’s a tremendous amount."

Atlis is among several Arizona EV companies gaining traction as the industry grows in the state. On top of trucks, Atlis is also under contract for 270 1.5MW charging stations in Australia.

Hanchett also laid out the company's future plans.

"We’re actually building a battery factory here. That’s the first thing that goes up, then we’ll do the platforms, the vehicles, and this represents a massive job opportunity and growth for this particular community, right here in Mesa, Arizona. We love it in Mesa," said Hanchett.

Read More EV stories