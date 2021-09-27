Arizona-built electric pickup truck prototype set to be revealed on Sept. 28; here's a sneak preview

An electric vehicle prototype built in Arizona is set to be unveiled on Sept. 28, and we were inside the factory on Sept. 27 for a sneak peek at the first-of-its-kind electric truck.

The first prototype of the Atlis XT was built inside a warehouse in Mesa. Some 60,000 people have already put money down to own the truck, which is looking to change how trucks work.

"The vehicle will start at $45,000," said Mark Hanchett with Atlis Motor Vehicles. "$45,000. 300-mile range, four-wheel drive. Basically the capability of your normal half-ton truck."

The Mesa company has focused on building a new type of battery that can charge in just 15 minutes with a special power source. Another feature of the truck is no side mirror, which is replaced by cameras that display on either side of the steering wheel. Company officials it is safer that way, because it can spot cars coming from much further away.

"The camera system will show you 180 degrees out from the camera itself, as well as all the way down," said Hanchett.

The truck has four separate but identical motors under the car to shorten the build process, and electric outlets that can even power welding.

"They work independent of each other, not worried about sharing that power. While it's coming from the same battery pack, they can power both devices in the front and rear, which basically means you can have two different job sites running at the exact same time," said Hanchett.

While it certainly will drive on highways, the Atlis XT is meant for work sites, and Hanchett says there's really no competitor in the market.

"Our focus is really on fleets," said Hanchett. "Municipalities, DOTs, transportation organizations, construction companies, mining companies, utility companies. That's our primary focus."

The company already has 60,000 pre-order requests, and officials hope to deliver 150 in 2022 before ramping up production dramatically. Company officials also say an Australian company has already signed a contract for 19,000 trucks by the end of 2025.

