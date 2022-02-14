Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood
article
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday as Arizona Statehood Day.
It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.
Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later.
Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.
More Arizona headlines
- Torch passes off to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium next year
- 'You just witnessed a hole-in-one!': Scottsdale PD livestream catches Sam Ryder's historic swing
- Employee poaching, Bob Saget's cause of death and cars catching fire: this week's top stories
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement