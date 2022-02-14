Expand / Collapse search
Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona
Associated Press
State flag of Arizona (file) article

State flag of Arizona (file)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday as Arizona Statehood Day.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

