Arizona coronavirus hospitalizations increase, also deaths and cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths both increased over the past two weeks.

There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday, up from 2,283 on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard on Wednesday reported 61 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,749 additional confirmed cases, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 24,570 deaths and 1,419,562 cases.

The state’s rolling average of daily deaths rose from 71.3 on Dec. 20 to 75.3 on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled from 2,947 to 7,017.1 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Arizona has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death rate among U.S. states, with 334 deaths per 100,000 of population, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

AZDHS: Clear evidence that vaccines, boosters save lives

A new report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services suggests that unvaccinated people are 31 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.

This is a significant change from October's report, when Arizona health officials said the unvaccinated were 15.2 times more likely to die from the virus.

The November report also suggested that unvaccinated people were 4.9 times more likely than the vaccinated to catch coronavirus.

"This shift has to do with a change in methodology to better capture fully vaccinated individuals and may also be impacted by booster uptake," ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post. "In the latest twice-monthly report posted atop our COVID-19 Data Dashboard, you’ll see bigger gaps on the cases graphs for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals – both overall and by age groups."

Specific numbers detailing statistics for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals were not released. Current data on the Arizona Dept. of Health Services dashboard does not differentiate between the two groups.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers







In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

More COVID-19 in Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP