Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes budget bills as government shutdown nears

article

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two budget bills that she says would've shortchanged public safety, child care and veterans. She's calling on Republican lawmakers to work with their colleagues to come up with a bill that everyone is happy with. There is a June 30 deadline for Gov. Hobbs to sign a budget bill, and if it's not met, Arizona would go into a first-ever government shutdown.



Arizona's Governor vetoed two budget bills on Wednesday afternoon, saying they would "shortchange public safety, childcare, and the state’s veterans."

This brings Arizona closer to a first-ever state government shutdown as lawmakers can't agree on a budget.

What we know:

Gov. Hobbs warned lawmakers that if the bills came to her desk, she'd veto them. Still, they sent them over, and she vetoed them on June 25.

"For months, I worked with leaders of both parties, in both chambers, to craft a bipartisan, balanced, and fiscally responsible budget that the majority of Senate Republicans support. That budget has pay raises for State Troopers and firefighters, cuts taxes on small businesses, invests in combatting Veterans homelessness, and makes childcare more affordable and accessible. It passed the Senate and should be voted on by the House," she said. "I have long made clear that both of the partisan and reckless House Republican budgets are unacceptable. They gut public safety, slash health care for Arizonans, harm businesses, fail to lower costs, and leave our Veterans out in the cold. These unserious budgets are wrong for the people of Arizona."

She is calling on GOP lawmakers to work with Democrats to come up with a bill everyone can agree on.

What's next:

If Governor Hobbs doesn't sign a budget bill by June 30, Arizona faces its first-ever government shutdown.