Expand / Collapse search

Arizona governor honors veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated December 7, 2021 4:45PM
Phoenix
Associated Press

Veterans gather on 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack

People across the country, including those in Arizona, held ceremonies on Dec. 7 to remember the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. FOX 10 Photojournalist Randy Gruhn has more on the ceremony at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey honored veterans and service members on Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol.

On the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Ducey paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 by laying the State of Arizona Wreath.

Remembering Pearl Harbor: Ceremonies at Wesley Bolin Plaza and USS Arizona memorial garden

Arizona will pause to reflect on the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Ducey joined veterans, service members and their families at the ceremony to honor the last survivors of the USS Arizona and listen to veterans’ perspectives.

The USS Arizona was destroyed in the Pearl Harbor attack and now serves as the resting place for the lives lost that day.

One of the two USS Arizona anchors stands at the Arizona Capitol in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza as a symbol for those stationed at Pearl Harbor.
 

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony held at the Arizona State Capitol

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey honors veterans and service members at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol on Dec. 7 in Phoenix.

Related news:

Family, friends attend burial service for Arizona man killed during Pearl Harbor

At the age of 16, Carl Johnson left school early to join the Navy. He wanted to start a business with a buddy after his military career, but that never happened.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.