Arizona governor honors veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey honored veterans and service members on Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol.

On the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Ducey paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 by laying the State of Arizona Wreath.

More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Ducey joined veterans, service members and their families at the ceremony to honor the last survivors of the USS Arizona and listen to veterans’ perspectives.

The USS Arizona was destroyed in the Pearl Harbor attack and now serves as the resting place for the lives lost that day.

One of the two USS Arizona anchors stands at the Arizona Capitol in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza as a symbol for those stationed at Pearl Harbor.



Related news:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.