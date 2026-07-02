Arizona kidnapping suspect indicted while facing separate child sex charges in Vermont

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The Brief A grand jury indicted Joshua Severance, 39, on 11 counts related to a violent kidnapping and sexual assault reported in Cottonwood in May. Severance reportedly fled to Vermont following the incident, where police arrested him in June on local warrants regarding child exploitation. Arizona prosecutors are launching formal extradition proceedings to bring Severance back across the country to face trial.



A man wanted for a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in the Verde Valley was hit with an 11-count grand jury indictment on Thursday, though he has already been sitting in a New England jail cell for nearly a month.

What we know:

Joshua Severance, 39, is facing multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping with a dangerous weapon after an attack reported in Cottonwood back in May.

Arizona prosecutors are now launching formal extradition proceedings to bring him back across the country to face trial.

The backstory:

The investigation began on May 20 after a woman reported being attacked near State Route 89A and 12th Street. Police say Severance used a weapon to kidnap and sexually assault the victim, and even blocked her from using a phone to call for help.

While local detectives were working the case in Arizona, Severance reportedly fled to Vermont, where his run from the law quickly ended. On June 4, police in the city of Rutland spotted Severance on patrol and arrested him on a local warrant for luring a child and distributing child pornography, both felony counts.

Dig deeper:

Severance has been held in Vermont on a $25,000 bond since that arrest while Arizona authorities prepared the July 2 indictment on these charges:

3 counts of felony sexual assault

2 counts of felony kidnapping with a dangerous weapon

2 counts of felony attempted sexual assault

1 count of felony sexual extortion with a dangerous weapon

1 count of felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

1 count of felony sexual abuse

1 count of felony weapons misconduct

1 count of felony criminal damage

1 count of misdemeanor preventing the use of a telephone

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for all the information and leads provided by the public throughout this investigation," Cottonwood Police said in a statement. "While there is still work to be done, we want to formally recognize and thank all the officers, detectives, and civilian staff who have worked tirelessly on this case. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to justice have been exemplary throughout this complex investigation."

What you can do:

Detectives are still asking anyone with more information about the suspect to call the department at 928-634-4246.

What's next:

Severance is scheduled to face a Vermont judge on July 20 pending the extradition proceedings.