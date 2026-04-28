Arizona man arrested for cold-case murder; El Mirage boy killed in shooting l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona man arrested for a California cold-case murder to a shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that left a boy dead, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 28.

1. Arrest made in cold case murder

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2. West Valley shooting leaves boy dead

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3. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie search

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4. Driver killed in Glendale crash

5. Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald, Melania Trump

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A look at today's weather

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