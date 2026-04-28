Arizona man arrested for cold-case murder; El Mirage boy killed in shooting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
From an Arizona man arrested for a California cold-case murder to a shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that left a boy dead, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 28.
1. Arrest made in cold case murder
Featured
James Lawhead Jr., 64, was arrested in Arizona for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Cindy Wanner, identified through advanced DNA analysis after 34 years.
2. West Valley shooting leaves boy dead
Featured
Police say a boy died at the hospital following a shooting on Monday night near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. Another juvenile who was also shot was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
3. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie search
Featured
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 87 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
4. Driver killed in Glendale crash
Police say the driver of a red pickup truck ran a red light before crashing into a semi-truck on April 28 near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road. The pickup truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
5. Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald, Melania Trump
Featured
Jimmy Kimmel defended his morbid joke about the first lady, saying it was about age difference and not a call for an assassination. The Trumps are wanting ABC to fire him over the remark.
A look at today's weather
We're warming up across Arizona! On Tuesday in the Valley, the high temperature will reach the upper-80s.
Click here for full forecast