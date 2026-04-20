Arizona man given multiple life sentences for deadly shooting on tribal land: USAO

The Brief 35-year-old Francisco Juan Acevedo of Chandler was given multiple life sentences for his role in a shooting that left a person dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in 2022 in the Gila River Indian Community. The person who died and a person who was seriously injured in the shooting were identified as Acevedo's uncles.



The United States Attorney's Office announced on April 20 that a Chandler man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a shooting that left one of his relatives dead.

What we know:

Per a statement, 35-year-old Francisco Juan Acevedo was sentenced on April 17 to two consecutive life sentences and additional prison time in connection with the shooting.

"On Oct. 23, 2025, Acevedo was found guilty at trial of eight charges: one count of First Degree–Premeditated Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, three counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

According to officials with USAO, the shooting happened at a family gathering at the Gila River Indian Community on April 17, 2022.

"Acevedo shot and killed his uncle, shot and seriously injured another uncle, and shot and seriously wounded a third victim," officials wrote.

What they're saying:

"The toll of these crimes has a devastating and long-lasting impact on tribal families," said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge, Rebecca Day, in the statement. "Collaborating with our partners, FBI Phoenix will continue to aggressively investigate the most serious offenses on tribal lands and pursue justice for victims in Indian Country."