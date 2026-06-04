ASU DEI investigation: University denies allegations amid federal probe

The Brief University officials deny the allegations and maintain that the institution complies fully with federal nondiscrimination laws. The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into Arizona State University over its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices. The probe comes in the wake of undercover videos posted by the group "Accuracy In Media."



New developments are unfolding surrounding a federal investigation at Arizona State University.

The backstory:

According to a statement released on June 3, the investigation was launched following "recent viral videos indicating ASU denied equal treatment to students based on race, color, or national origin — while attempting to hide its discriminatory practices from federal scrutiny."

Justice officials said their investigation "will examine whether ASU subjects its students to illegal discrimination through its DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and the provision of educational support."

While the Justice Department's statement did not contain descriptions of the "viral videos" that officials say prompted the investigation, the probe comes in the wake of undercover videos posted by a group named "Accuracy In Media."

"We use hidden camera investigative journalism and cultural activism to hold bad public policy actors accountable," said Accuracy In Media president Adan Guillette.

The controversy comes amid an aggressive White House crackdown aiming to strip federal funding from any higher education institution that maintains diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"We've released seven different investigations with mostly administrators from a variety of colleges, a variety of departments, all of whom were committed to promoting radical diversity, equity, and inclusion," Guillette said.

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The other side:

We have reached out to officials with Arizona State University for comment on the investigation, and they have responded with a statement that reads:

"Arizona State University complies fully with federal law and does not discriminate in admissions. Not only would doing so violate Arizona Board of Regents and ASU policy, but ASU has since 2010 operated under a state constitutional provision that prohibits preferential treatment or discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public education.

ASU is aware of the Department of Justice’s press release regarding an investigation and of the ‘recent viral videos’ referred to in it. The university has no comment on these videos, as ASU does not comment on secret video recordings of its employees who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the university."

What they're saying:

Students on campus shared their perspectives on June 4, with many explaining they support DEI because they believe it makes the campus more well-rounded.

While it will be up for the DOJ to decide what happens, many ASU students said they would still support diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

Shahzar Ahmed, an ASU international student, said, "We bring a lot of skills and knowledge to the table. And it's like we are not just average student, because if we have made it out of our country to be here, I think we are above average."

"I think that once you've opened the doors and allowed and expanded the accessibility of something like higher ed and opportunities, you can't close those doors without a fight," said ASU student Connie Crandall.