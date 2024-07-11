Arizona marijuana recall; 2 indicted in Mesa explosion l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 12:15 AM MST, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Maricopa County

Arizona marijuana recall; 2 indicted in Mesa explosion l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 11, 2024 9:46am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief july 11 article

PHOENIX - Marijuana sold in Arizona has been recalled because it may be contaminated with pesticide; two people have been indicted in connection to a Mesa explosion that injured a homeowner; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 11.

1. Possibly contaminated marijuana recalled

Featured

Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide
article

Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide

A certain type of marijuana sold in Arizona is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a pesticide. Here's what you should know.

2. Indictments handed down in Mesa explosion

Featured

2 indicted for causing explosion that injured Mesa homeowner: MCAO
article

2 indicted for causing explosion that injured Mesa homeowner: MCAO

Two people accused of setting off an explosion near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road that caused extensive damage to a house and injured the homeowner have been indicted.

3. ‘The Shining’ actress dies

Featured

Shelley Duvall, actress who starred in 'The Shining,' dies at 75
article

Shelley Duvall, actress who starred in 'The Shining,' dies at 75

Shelly Duvall is also remembered for roles in "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," "Nashville," "Popeye" and "3 Women."

4. Latest on 2024 presidential race

Featured

Majority of Democrats say Biden should exit race in new poll
article

Majority of Democrats say Biden should exit race in new poll

President Joe Biden is facing scrutiny from some party members and top donors to drop out of the election race following his debate performance in late June.

5. Free drinks at 7-Eleven

711 slurpee day

 

7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on July 11 (7/11) with "Free Slurpee Day." Read more here.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Rain on the way in Phoenix?
article

Arizona weather forecast: Rain on the way in Phoenix?

Thursday will be another warm day across Arizona, but rain may soon provide some heat relief.