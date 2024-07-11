Arizona marijuana recall; 2 indicted in Mesa explosion l Morning News Brief
article
PHOENIX - Marijuana sold in Arizona has been recalled because it may be contaminated with pesticide; two people have been indicted in connection to a Mesa explosion that injured a homeowner; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 11.
1. Possibly contaminated marijuana recalled
2. Indictments handed down in Mesa explosion
3. ‘The Shining’ actress dies
4. Latest on 2024 presidential race
5. Free drinks at 7-Eleven
7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on July 11 (7/11) with "Free Slurpee Day." Read more here.