Arizona Primary Election Day; ex-Valley swim coach accused of voyeurism l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - People are heading to the polls on Primary Election Day in Arizona; a former Valley swim coach is accused of voyeurism; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 30.
1. Election day in Arizona
Today is Primary Election Day in Arizona. We're following the latest results as each county finishes counting ballots.
2. ‘Swim Coach of the Year’ arrested
A former swim coach at Millennium High School in Goodyear is accused of voyeurism and attempted voyeurism.
3. Boy drowns in swimming pool
A 3-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious and not breathing in a pool near 64th Street and Cactus Road, Phoenix Fire said.
4. Taylor Swift sounds off on dance class attack
Taylor Swift wrote that "the horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock."
5. Latest on Trump assassination attempt
Senate legislators will question Ronald Rowe, the Secret Service's acting director, about law enforcement lapses in the hours before the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Today's weather
Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and warm day in Phoenix, with just a slim chance for monsoon activity.