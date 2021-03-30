Arizona reports 23 additional coronavirus deaths; toll nears 17K

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is approaching 17,000.

The state on March 30 reported 586 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 841,078 cases and 16,941 deaths.

According to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Arizona’s death roll ranks 13th among the states by total deaths but sixth among the states by deaths per 100,000 population.

COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 549 as of Monday, far below the Jan. 11 pandemic record of 5,082, according to the state’s pandemic dashboard.

Nearly 2.1 million people, 29.1% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose, and nearly 1.3 million are fully vaccinated, the dashboard stated.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases declined from 877.7 on March 14 to 536.4 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths fell from 37.8 to 24.7 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

