Arizona reports 5 days with fewer than 1K coronavirus cases

Arizona on March 17 reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths and 445 more coronavirus diagnoses, making it the first time since October that the state had at least five straight days with fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases.

Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 834,323 cases and 16,586 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 773 as of Tuesday, up from 743 on Monday but still far below the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

In late September and early October, during a lull between summer, fall and winter surges, Arizona completed a 26-day streak of reporting fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases. The state was a hot spot during both surges.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 1,146 on March 1 to 868 on Monday, while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 69 to 35 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

