Arizona reports 500 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Arizona reported 500 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state's seven-day rolling average decreased over the past two weeks.

The additional cases and 14 deaths reported May 25 raised the state's pandemic totals to 877,682 cases and 17,569 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 699 on May 9 to 537.7 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 9.3 to 12.7 during the same period.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 3.3 million residents — 45.4% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

With many fewer cases than during the winter surge and vaccines becoming widely available, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two months with few sizable daily fluctuations.

There were 551 patients hospitalized statewide for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections as of Monday, according to the state's dashboard.

Watch FOX 10 live newscasts:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: