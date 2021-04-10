Arizona reports over 4M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Arizona on April 10 said administration of COVID-19 vaccinations passed 4 million doses as the state reported 819 additional confirmed cases and 30 more deaths.

Over 2.5 million people — over a third of the state’s population — have received at least one dose and over 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s coronavirus indicated.

"With vaccine supply approaching demand, we need everyone’s help to keep up this momentum and get to the point where everyone is protected against COVID-19," said Dr. Cara Christ, state Department of Health Services director.

The state’s pandemic totals rose to 849,021 cases and 17,092 deaths while virus-related hospitalizations continued to hover in the 500-600 range, according to the dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, up from 504 on March 25 to 724.3 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 29.6 to 12.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Advertisement

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

RELATED:

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.