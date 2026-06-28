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Arizona startup ExtremeMist PCS develops wearable misters for outdoor heat relief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published June 28, 2026 5:34 PM MST
Published June 28, 2026 5:34 PM MST
article

ExtremeMist Personal Cooling System water bottles

The Brief

    • An Arizona startup called ExtremeMist PCS is offering personal portable cooling technology to help residents deal with the extreme summer heat.
    • Company founder Ron Laikind developed mobile misting systems, including vests, jackets, and water bottles, to provide heat relief for outdoor activities.
    • Local hiker Susan Sheahan utilizes the wearable misting system to safely navigate Arizona trails during the hottest months of the year.

PHOENIX - An Arizona startup is hoping you have had enough of the heat and are looking to cool off.

What they're saying:

It's a Phoenix staple to see patios with misters, but that was not enough for Ron Laikind of ExtremeMist Personal Cooling System.

"I want to also cool the person as they're moving," Laikind said.

Always the inventor, Laikind wants to solve the blazing sun of Phoenix summers. Necessity is the mother of all inventions, right?

"Heat relief is a big thing, it's a dangerous thing, and you've got to try to get a handle on it," Laikind said. "I'm not saying just my product is going to cure everything for everybody on this, but it's another tool in the arsenal that people could use to help themselves stay cool, especially if they have to be outside."

Local perspective:

Susan Sheahan took one look at his vests and was blown away.

"That is the coolest thing I have ever seen in my life," Sheahan said. She works along Arizona trails and is an avid hiker.

"This misting system is number one, it's fantastic," Sheahan said. "I can not hike in this summer heat without it."

Laikind demonstrated how he uses the remote to change the intensity and point the personal mist in the right direction.

"Wherever I walk, run, cycle, I walk right into an ice-cold mist," Laikind said.

That is what it takes to live in Arizona: a nice air conditioner and personal solutions.

Dig deeper:

Everyone has their stay-cool tips and strategies. For Laikind and his company, ExtremeMist PCS, his solution is mist, from jackets to even water bottles.

"It's got a button on the lid and a big mist comes out and cools you in between sips," Laikind said. "That's kind of an all-star product right now that's really selling."

And it's that mist that makes even the hottest days just a little better.

"It makes it so much more comfortable to hike," Sheahan said. "It's fantastic. I can't even describe it."

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Ron Laikind and Susan Sheahan.

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