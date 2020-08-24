Expand / Collapse search
Arizona tallies 311 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials report 311 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said that raises the state’s totals to 198,414 cases. But the death toll remains at 4,771 deaths as reports of infections and deaths continued to slow.

Of the more than 198,000 cases, authorities said nearly 132,000 of them have occurred in Maricopa County — the state’s largest county that includes the Phoenix metro area.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted on the department’s pandemic dashboard continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in late May and early June before Arizona became a national hot spot.

New case and death reports have dropped since mid-July.

However, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Scams

Here are the scams you need to be on the lookout for.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

RELATED:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu. 

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.