Mesa Police sergeant allegedly tipped off man prior to narcotics bust: Chandler PD

article

The Brief Mesa Police Sergeant Edward Fire is accused of tipping off a narcotics suspect before a Chandler SWAT raid. According to investigators, Fire texted the suspect after seeing an internal police dispatch alert. Fire is currently on unpaid administrative suspension while Mesa Police conducts an internal investigation.



A Mesa Police sergeant is charged with tipping off the suspect in a Chandler Police narcotics investigation, and Chandler's police chief says this was a dirty cop that put the safety of officers at risk.

What we know:

As Chandler PD served their search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation, they say their key suspect told them he was tipped off. Authorities say it was the man’s "drinking buddy," who also happens to be a higher-up in the Mesa Police Department.

The "drinking buddy," as described above, has since been identified as Sgt. Edward Fire.

Edward Fire (right) (Courtesy: Rep. Greg Stanton's Office)

Before the allegations, Sgt. Fire was a decorated member of the Mesa Police Department. In 2025, he received an award in connection with a fentanyl bust. He was also trusted by the department to speak to families during a series of school threats in 2024.

Now, Sgt. Fire is accused of tipping off an alleged drug dealer before a Chandler Police SWAT operation.

"This is the definition, in my opinion, of a dirty cop, someone who utilizes confidential information and shares it with a friend of theirs and jeopardizes an investigation," said Chandler Police Chief Bryan Chapman.

Dig deeper:

Court records reveal Sgt. Fire lived in the apartment above Jason Rawlings in Mesa. While on patrol on March 10, court records say his patrol car received a message that Chandler SWAT was coming to the home address, adding "patrol to stay out of area."

That happened at 4:05. 12 minutes later, records reveal Sgt. Fire texted Rawlings, "Are you home?" A minute later, Rawlings replied, "I am." They then spoke on the phone.

Another man left Rawlings' apartment, and was arrested with a backpack that police say contained meth, cocaine, and a gun with ammunition. That man told police Rawlings knew about the warrant.

Later, after being arrested, Rawlings told Chandler PD in the documents, "I got a friend that works for PD, and he told about me the [expletive] - the search warrant."

The man, as stated above, called Sgt. Fire a "drinking buddy."

Local perspective:

Chandler Police Chief Bryan Chapman says the tip to the narcotics suspect could have made this very dangerous for officers.

"Had he decided to take that information and barricade up and eliminate our surprise, and he could’ve very easily taken us out or put us in a very tough position," Chapman said. "For this to happen, I can’t overemphasize enough that it doesn’t happen, but when it does, you do have to make an example of it and you have to make sure that you shine a light on it."

The other side:

In a statement, Mesa Police officials say they’re conducting an internal investigation, and that Sgt. Fire is on unpaid administrative suspension.

The statement reads:

"The Mesa Police Department has been made aware of a criminal investigation involving one of its members, Edward Fire. The Chandler Police Department is leading the criminal investigation.

The department is fully cooperating with the Chandler Police Department and will continue to provide any assistance necessary to support a thorough and objective investigation. In addition to the ongoing criminal investigation, the Mesa Police Department has initiated its own internal investigation.

The Mesa Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability and does not tolerate or condone criminal conduct under any circumstances. Upon learning of the investigation, the department took immediate administrative action and placed Edward Fire on administrative suspension. He is currently on unpaid leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and administrative reviews.

Because this is an active investigation, the Mesa Police Department is limited in the amount of information it can release at this time. Additional details will be shared as they become available and as doing so will not compromise the integrity of the criminal and administrative process."

What's next:

Fire is charged with first-degree hindering, a Class 5 felony.